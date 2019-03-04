Blight patrol cleans up Bettis Cemetery

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - One of the oldest marked cemeteries in Shelby County was cleaned on Monday after blight filled the property.
Lifeline to Success and Blight Patrol cleaned the Bettis Family Cemetery in Midtown.
Home Depot owns the property and also sent its crews to clean.
Neighbors became concerned as trash and garbage filled the resting place.
DeAndre Brown, co-founder and executive director of Lifeline to Success, said they wanted to restore respect and dignity to the resting place of the Bettis family.
“It was shocking to find a cemetery behind a store like this and left, but you help it more and more in Shelby County,” Brown said. “We wanted to make sure we respected those bodies that re buried there.”
The Bettis family lived in Shelby County before Memphis was founded.
The Bettis Family Cemetery is on what used to be the Bettis family farm on Angelus Street.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.