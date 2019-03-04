Cold blast in the Mid-South this week

Wind chills are in the single digits and teens this morning. Actual temperatures are in the 20s now and will only increase to the lower 30s this afternoon. We are starting off the day with cloud cover, but we will see more sunshine in the afternoon. Low temperatures tonight will once again tumble into the lower 20s and teens.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Winds: N 10-15 mph. High: 32.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: N 5-10 mph. Low: 20.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will have another cold day tomorrow with highs in the upper 30s, but temperatures will gradually warm up this week. Highs will be in the lower 40s Wednesday and then 50s Thursday and Friday. It will be sunny through Wednesday, but clouds will build back in on Thursday. By Friday, rain will be back in the Mid-South with scattered showers for most of the day.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will be in the 60s this weekend, but we will have to deal with clouds and rain. The best chance for rain will be on Saturday with heavy downpours likely in the afternoon and evening. It looks like the rain will start exiting the area by Sunday morning and then the rest of the day will be dry.
