Arctic Air Early This Week Followed By A Gradual Warm-up

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -Wind chills will stay in the teens this afternoon. Actual afternoon high temperatures will climb into the lower 30s. Low temperatures tonight will once again tumble into the lower 20s and teens.
THIS AFTERNOON: Decreasing clouds. Winds: N 10-15 mph. High: 32.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: N 5-10 mph. Low: 20.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. High 39.
REST OF THE WEEK: Another dose of cold weather tomorrow despite more sunshine with highs in the upper 30s, temperatures will gradually warm up this week. Highs will be in the lower 40s Wednesday and then 50s Thursday and Friday. It will be sunny through Wednesday, but clouds will build back in on Thursday. By Friday, rain will return to the Mid-South with scattered showers for most of the day.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will be in the 60s this weekend, but we will have to deal with clouds and rain. The best chance of rain will be on Saturday with heavy downpours likely in the afternoon and evening. Right now, it looks like the rain will start exiting the area by Sunday morning and then the rest of the day will be dry.
