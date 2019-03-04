Electrolux submits documents to formally terminate its tax incentives

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - On Monday, officials with the Memphis/Shelby County EDGE board confirmed Electrolux has voluntarily terminated its PILOT agreement with EDGE. The company submitted the documents Friday evening, March 1. EDGE attorneys had to review the documents before they could be released publicly.
As of Feb. 1, Electrolux will paying 100 percent of the assessed property taxes for both real and personal property, according to a spokesperson. Electrolux, until its recent announcement to pull out of Memphis, had been in compliance with the terms of its incentive agreement.
“EDGE has been working diligently with Electrolux representatives for the past month. It is unfortunate for all parties involved that the company is relocating. Electrolux has voluntarily terminated its PILOT effective February 1, 2019; as the company indicated after meetings with both Mayors along with City/County officials. We will continue working with Electrolux representatives regarding its industrial sites located at Pidgeon Industrial Park and assisting Electrolux employees with finding new jobs as the company exits the market,” said Reid Dulberger, EDGE President and CEO in a statement released Monday.
In late January, the appliance manufacturer told city and county leaders it would pull out of Memphis, closing its manufacturing facilities by 2020 and eliminating 530 jobs.
The Shelby County Assessor’s office recently reassessed the site, contending it was undervalued. The reassessment lifted the value from $38.7 million to $82.4 million. The Shelby County Trustee recently billed Electrolux for roughly $360,000 in property taxes identified by the reassessment.
On Friday, Shelby County Trustee Regina Newman said her office could not start estimating the amount of tax Electrolux would be responsible for paying until they got word from EDGE that the PILOT had officially been canceled. Newman said it would almost certainly be more than $1.3 million.
Electrolux paid roughly $500,000 in property taxes in 2018, with the rest abated under the terms of the PILOT.
The 2010 agreement to lure Electrolux through a prior Industrial Development Board prior to the creation of EDGE lacked claw-back provisions so Electrolux will not have to pay back $100 million of your tax dollars it received through state of Tennessee incentives.
