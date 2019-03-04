Electrolux submits documents to formally terminate its tax incentives

“EDGE has been working diligently with Electrolux representatives for the past month. It is unfortunate for all parties involved that the company is relocating. Electrolux has voluntarily terminated its PILOT effective February 1, 2019; as the company indicated after meetings with both Mayors along with City/County officials. We will continue working with Electrolux representatives regarding its industrial sites located at Pidgeon Industrial Park and assisting Electrolux employees with finding new jobs as the company exits the market,” said Reid Dulberger, EDGE President and CEO in a statement released Monday.