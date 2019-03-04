A Few More Frigid Nights Followed By A Gradual Warm-up

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -An area of high pressure will build in keeping us cold and dry. Frigid again tonight, with temperatures plunging into the lower 20s and teens.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 20.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: NW 5 mph. High 39.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds N 5 mph. Low: 22.
REST OF THE WEEK: Mostly sunny skies for Wednesday and slightly warmer with highs in the low 40s. Thursday clouds will increase and highs will climb near 50 with a slight chance of a few showers. By Friday rain will return to the Mid-South with scattered showers for most of the day but temperatures will be warmer in the upper 50s.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will be in the upper 60s this weekend, but we will have to deal with clouds and rain. The best chance of rain will arrive on Saturday afternoon with heavy downpours likely. Right now, it looks like the rain will start exiting the area by early Sunday with highs on Sunday in the lower 60s.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.