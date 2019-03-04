Fitzgerald’s Casino in Tunica closed because of flooding

TUNICA COUNTY, MS (WMC) - Mississippi River flooding is causing problems for people in Tunica County.
High water forced officials to close Fitzgerald's Casino.
Tunica County officials said this is not like the historic flooding of 2011, but people should still be careful.
"Due to the river still rising, it poses a safety concern to our citizens, patrons and employees alike,” said Leron Weeks, director of Tunica County Emergency Management.
People who live in the area told us they're used to flooding but are still taking it seriously.
The National Weather Service is forecasting flood waters near Tunica to rise another several inches and crest at 41.5 feet on Thursday.
