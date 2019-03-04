Home security systems cut down on crime

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT/NBC) - Home break-ins continue to be one of America’s most common crimes.
Security cameras and video doorbells tend to be enough to turn away the bad guys.
But, with gadgets galore, the home security industry has been completely redefined.
When you’re not there to watch your home, gadgets have been developed to do it for you.
Trends right now in the home security industry include video doorbells, wireless security cameras, remote locks, and even devices like Alexa.
Dan Ackerman with CNET knows the value of having a home security system in place.
“You can have two-way voice conversations, for example. On a doorbell you can talk to someone at your front door even when you are not there," said Ackerman.
Statistics have proven that homes without security systems are about three times more likely to be broken into.
Cloud-connected cameras that you can access remotely from your phone allow you the opportunity to control your safety and personal property even when you’re not there.
If you end up buying a home security system be sure to create a brand new password and use a 2-factor verification system so that only you can access your system, not hackers.
