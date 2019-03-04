Helping Heroes: Mentors needed for Shelby County Veterans Court program

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A special program designed specifically to help our nation’s heroes is growing and needs your help.
Leon Kircher was a distinguished member of the Army for 50 years, making it all the way to the rank of colonel and working directly under General David Petraeus.
But out of the service, Kircher fell on hard times and got arrested.
“You get to a point where, you just kind of give up,” Kircher said. “I had some personal issues that were not very positive in my life.”
Kircher entered the Shelby County Veterans Court program. The program takes veterans charged with all kinds of crimes, except sexual offenses, and helps rehabilitate them.
Veterans may be suffering from PTSD, other untreated mental illnesses or drug addiction.
“I got to tell you, it’s probably one of the most supportive programs you can get into as a veteran,” Kircher said.
If they pass the extensive program, which includes a program mentor, mental evaluation and drug tests if necessary, then their record can be expunged.
“They can walk out of here fully trained, fully treated and with no criminal record,” said Veteran’s Court Director Jerry Easter.
Easter, a former Marine combat veteran, runs the program. He said a program mentor, normally a fellow veteran, is key to the program’s success, but they need more of them.
“What they are is a friend to the veteran,” Easter said.
Kircher passed the veteran’s court program last summer and this past weekend went through training to become a mentor.
“When they have a friend, a mentor, out there who’s going to call them occasionally, it shows that they care,” Kircher said. “And that’s what I want do, I want to show that, ‘hey I care.’”
For more information on becoming a mentor, visit their website at this link.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.