Mississippi River floods Tunica County

TUNICA COUNTY, MS (WMC) - Flood waters from the Mississippi River are causing more inconvenience for Tunica County.
It's an annual occurrence, but this year is worse than most.
“This is the highest it’s been since 2011,” Tunica County Emergency Management Director Leron Weeks said.
2011 was a historically bad year for Mississippi River flooding. Several casinos in Tunica were damaged.
"If it hold where it is right now we'll be in pretty good shape as of right now. But hopefully it doesn't go up," Weeks said.
Fitz Casino closed Sunday, after officials shut down the access road into the casino.
Flood waters covered the entire right lane.
"Due to the River still rising, it poses a safety concern to our citizens, patrons and employees alike," Weeks said.
It's unknown when the Fitz will be able to open back up.
"It just depends on Mother Nature," Weeks said.
The flood waters from the Mississippi River are expected to continue to rise with the crest happening this Thursday.
Richard Howe lives on the Tunica Cutoff. We ran into him as he hurried to try to make it back home on a boat before it got too dark.
"That's the only way to get back and forth unless you want to swim," Howe said.
Howe says he and his neighbors are used to flooding and their homes are unaffected, but they're watching water levels closely.
"We're accustomed to it. We live with it," Howe said.
The National Weather Service is forecasting Flood waters to rise another several inches and crest at 52 and a half feet Thursday.
