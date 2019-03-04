New Downtown movie theater set to open Thursday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The new Downtown movie theater is set to open this week.
The Malco Powerhouse Cinema will open Thursday, March 7 at 540 South Front Street.
The theater will feature 7 screens, reclining seats, and a restaurant with in-theater food deliver.
“We are very excited to be bringing the Powerhouse Cinema Grill to the historic downtown South Main District,” David Tashie, Senior VP of Operations said.
It will be the first Downtown movie theater since Muvico closed in the Peabody Place mall.
It is part of the $55 million redevelopment of Central Station.
Ticket scan be purchased at the theater or online.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.