Police say suspect in I-240 shooting gave fake name after being caught with gun on UofM campus

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Police say a man arrested over the weekend at the University of Memphis was wanted in connection with a road rage shooting last summer on I-240.
According to a police affidavit, campus police found the man sleeping in a car Sunday with a pistol tucked into his pants. The man, who identified himself as David Johnson, was booked into jail for carrying a weapon on school property, but police later determined he lied about his identity and his real name is Anthony Holmes.
Holmes, 24, was wanted on several outstanding warrants for shooting at a car on I-240 near Airways Boulevard in June 2018. Holmes was charged with attempted second-degree murder and gun possession.
Records show Holmes previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2011.
