Report: 2018 is deadliest year for pedestrians since 1990

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A new report says 2018 was the deadliest year for pedestrians in the United States in nearly three decades.
The Governors Highway Safety Association found that more pedestrians died in 2018 than any year since 1990. Analyzing data, the group projects more than 6,200 pedestrians died in the U.S. last year.
Mississippi is among the states with the highest increase of deaths, spiking 42 percent.
Fewer pedestrians died in Tennessee and Arkansas last year, but overall the Volunteer state is still ranked 17th with 52 deaths.
The report found that most pedestrian deaths take place on local roads at night and away from intersections, suggesting the need for safer road crossings.
The road says speeding and drivers paying more attention to their smartphones were an issue in about half of pedestrian deaths.
“It’s a challenge,” said Nick Olyer, City of Memphis bike and pedestrian program manager. “It’s a very regrettable and sad challenge in my mind."
Olyer says Memphis ranks as one of the country’s most dangers cities for pedestrians. He says that’s why the city is shifting more of its focus to projects that improve pedestrian safety, like the much-anticipated Hampline.
The Hampline will run through Binghampton, connecting Shelby Farms Greenline to Overton Park, giving people another place to walk, run and bike.
The report also found SUVs involved in pedestrian deaths increased by 50 percent since 2013; however, passenger cars still account for the majority of pedestrian deaths.
