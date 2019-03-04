2019’s best and worst states for women

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With March being Women’s History Month, and women only holding 23.7 percent of the seats in Congress despite making up 51 percent of the U.S. population, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2019’s Best & Worst States for Women as well as accompanying videos.
To identify the most women-friendly states, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 24 key categories, ranging from median earnings for female workers to women’s preventive health care to female homicide rate.
Best States for Women
- Minnesota
- Massachusetts
- North Dakota
- District of Columbia
- New York
- Connecticut
- Maine
- Colorado
- Hawaii
- Vermont
Best vs. Worst
The District of Columbia has the highest median earnings for female workers (adjusted for cost of living), $34,417, which is 1.5 times higher than in California, the lowest at $22,508.
The District of Columbia has the highest share of women who voted in the 2016 presidential election, 77.2 percent, which is 1.6 times higher than in Hawaii, the lowest at 49.3 percent.
New Hampshire has the lowest share of women living in poverty, 8.9 percent, which is 2.6 times lower than in Mississippi, the highest at 23.5 percent.
Alaska has the highest share of women-owned businesses, 22.87 percent, which is 1.6 times higher than in South Dakota, the lowest at 14.04 percent.
Massachusetts has the lowest female uninsured rate, 2.3 percent, which is 7.6 times lower than in Texas, the highest at 17.5 percent.
To read the full report and see where Mid-South states rank, click here: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-women/10728/
