Tennessee Task Force One on standby to respond to AL tornado victims

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - At least 23 people are dead after an E-F4 tornado plowed through Alabama and Georgia.
At least three of the victims are children.
Mid-South crews are now on standby to help if needed.
Tennessee Task Taskforce One remains on standby year-round to be dispatched anywhere in the country that disaster strikes.
For now, there’s no request from FEMA to send them to Alabama to help.
Alabama's Sunday night twister was one of the deadliest tornados since 2013 in Moore, Oklahoma.
Deputy Chief Kirk Lock, with the Memphis Fire Department, was one of the many first responders dispatched to Oklahoma as part of Tennessee Taskforce One.
“Moore, a lot of things we did was wide area searches because they had storm shelters and these storm shelters were marked with the local agency we went there to make sure people weren't trapped inside their own storm shelter,” Lock said.
Things are different in Lee County, Alabama where the hardest hit area is only a square mile of land.
On Monday, local authorities continued their search for the unaccounted – a number said to be in the double digits.
Because of the narrow search area, Lock says it’s unlikely the 80-man team will be dispatched, although Task Force resources like K9s, the boat team, or engineers can be sent without the entire team.
“We can send smaller things like that,” Lock said. “To get our whole team that's a pretty big request.”
Still, with days and weeks of recovery efforts ahead for the Alabama communities, Lock knows after eight deployments of his own, the toll it will take on first responders.
“You’re working 12-hour shifts mainly,” Lock said. “You get sleep when you can. You try to stay hydrated when you can. And one of the biggest issues you’ll have is your feet. You’ve got to take care of your feet.”
WMC5 checked in with other area agencies who are often dispatched in times of disaster.
At this time, no one has received the call for to come help yet.
