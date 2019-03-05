A couple of frigid nights ahead

Expect a frigid night with temperatures plunging into the upper teens to low 20s. It will feel like the teens with a brisk northwest wind.
OVERNIGHT: A few clouds. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 20.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: NW 5 mph. High 39.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds N 5 mph. Low: 22.
REST OF THE WEEK: Look for more sunshine on Wednesday. It will be slightly warmer with highs in the low 40s. Clouds will increase Thursday and highs will climb to 50 with a slight chance of a shower. Isolated showers or storms will return to the Mid-South Friday with highs back in the 60s.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will be in the upper 60s by Saturday, but we will have to deal with clouds, rain and maybe some storms. The best chance of rain will be Saturday afternoon with heavy downpours likely. Right now, it looks like the rain will start exiting the area by early Sunday. Highs will still remain in the 60s Sunday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
