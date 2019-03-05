Flood waters continue to rise in Tunica County

TUNICA, MS (WMC) - Floodwaters from the Mississippi River continue to cause problems for people in parts of Tunica County.
The Army Corps of Engineers is helping protect people and property in the area.
Flooding forced Fitz Casino goers to try their luck somewhere else as it remained closed for another day.
The casino closed Sunday, as water from the Mississippi crept across the roadway.
Nearby crews from the Yazoo-Mississippi Delta levee district, along with members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers brave the bone-chilling cold as they work around the clock.
'We're just here to make sure we maintain the safety of the citizens around this area and the businesses and everything else," Cody Isbell said.
Isbell also said they're building smaller levees to reinforce the main levee in Tunica."It's just a preventative measure to make sure the levee maintains its integrity."
He stresses that everything will be okay. "Everything is under control and going good right now," he said. "We're definitely well prepared."
The National Weather Service says the river will crest here in Tunica at 53 feet, the second-highest on record, but nowhere near 2011, when the crest was 58 feet.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.