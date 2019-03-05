A Gradual Warm-up But Still A Few Frigid Nights Ahead

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -It was another frigid start but plenty of sunshine today will warm us into the upper 30s. Wind chills will be in the upper 20s and low 30s this afternoon so still pretty chilly. Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week.
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Winds: NW 5 mph. High: 39.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Calm. Low: 22.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Calm. High: 43.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday, increasing clouds but warmer high temperatures will climb into the low 50s and lows in the mid 40s. By Friday, high temperatures will be near 60 degrees but there will be scattered showers and possibly a few storms through the day.
THE WEEKEND: 60s for high temperatures this weekend. A front will be culprit for the higher rain chances on Saturday across the Mid-South. Saturday we will likely see rain that could contain heavy downpours and possibly a few thunderstorms. Rain will start exiting the area by Sunday morning and then we will dry out for most of the day Sunday.
