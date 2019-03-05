Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital planning $37.6 million expansion of Heart Institute

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital has announced a major expansion to its Heart Institute, creating a 31-bed dedicated cardiovascular unit.
The hospital announced Monday plans for the $37.6 million expansion that will add 19 beds to the Heart Institute. The hospital will expand west to the corner of Poplar Avenue and Dunlap Street.
The expansion is adding 10 additional Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit beds to the existing 10-bed unit and creating room for an 11-bed step-down cardiac unit. A new MRI-guided hybrid catheterization lab is also being added for a total of three catheterization labs.
Since 2015, the Heart Institute has added 19 new cardiologists to handle patient growth.
“We are proud of the Heart Institute’s growth," said Meri Armour, Le Bonheur president and CEO. "This expansion will ensure we will always have room for children who need us, both now and in the future. We have some of the country’s best pediatric heart experts at Le Bonheur. They continue to strive for excellence and have dedicated their lives to taking care of kids.”
