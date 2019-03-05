Leader of Memphis robbery ring sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Prosecutors say the leader of a Memphis armed robbery ring was sentenced to nearly three decades in prison.
Marcus “Poncho” Danner, 39, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime and aiding and abetting an attempted robbery.
Danner was sentenced to 352 months, or 29.3 years, in prison and five years supervised release.
A federal grand jury returned an 11-count indictment Jan. 9 against Danner and four others following a four-month investigation by the ATF and other local and federal agencies.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Danner and his co-defendants conspired to rob drug dealers in Memphis. Evidence presented at Danner’s sentencing showed he organized a January 2018 robbery during which the mother of a drug trafficker was beaten and shot in the chest.
Through the course of the investigation, agents seized multiple guns, about $2,000 and about 28 grams of crack cocaine.
U.S. Attorney Mike Dunavant’s office says Danner has an extensive criminal history with multiple violent and felony drug convictions.
