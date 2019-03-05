MAS reduces dog adoption fees for ‘Dog Life Savings Time’

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services has announced that dog adoption fees will be reduced to $25 for “Dog Life Savings Time,” an adoption promotion in honor of Daylight saving time.
Clocks will spring forward on Sunday, March 10, and spring is typically the time of year when MAS sees a spike in intake and needs more help with saving lives.
MAS is offering the special $25 adoption fee from March 5-14.
“For us, ‘Dog Life Savings Time’ has a double meaning: save on your adoption fee and save a life,” said Alexis Pugh, MAS director. “Plus, Daylight saving time is typically when we start spending more time outside again, so now is a great time to add a dog to your family because they help make sure we enjoy the outdoors more!”
Every dog adoption at Memphis Animal Services includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, heartworm test (and treatment if needed), collar and/or leash, and customized ID tag.
Adoptions fees are usually $80 for small dogs and puppies younger than five months and $40 for large adult dogs.
Memphis Animal Services, located at 2350 Appling City Cove, is open for adoptions daily from 12-4 p.m. and until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Dogs at the shelter are also listed on MAS’s website.
For more information, visit their website, call 901-636-1416, or visit the facility at 2350 Appling City Cove.
You can also follow them on Facebook for more updates.
