Memphis Boat Expo bringing ‘largest display’ of boats, watercraft to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Boat Expo is headed back to the Mid-South this March.
The expo boasts the “largest display of boats, watercraft and outdoor living ever to be displayed” in the region.
The event takes place March 8 through 10 at the Memphis Cook Convention Center in combination with the the Good Life Expo.
Tickets for both events are $9 to $12 for adults and free for children.
A variety of boats , jet skis, RVs and motorcycles will be on display.
For more information click here.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.