Memphis Boat Expo bringing ‘largest display’ of boats, watercraft to the Mid-South

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 5, 2019 at 2:35 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 3:53 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Boat Expo is headed back to the Mid-South this March.

The expo boasts the “largest display of boats, watercraft and outdoor living ever to be displayed” in the region.

The event takes place March 8 through 10 at the Memphis Cook Convention Center in combination with the the Good Life Expo.

Tickets for both events are $9 to $12 for adults and free for children.

A variety of boats , jet skis, RVs and motorcycles will be on display.

