Memphis woman claims alleged storage unit burglar selling items online

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Mid-South business owner is turning the tables on the person who stole merchandise from her storage locker.
Some of the crime was caught on surveillance cameras.
Halsey Jackson and her fiancé were shocked to find their storage locker had been broken into.
They were even more shocked see their items for sale on an internet marketplace site. Now, police are investigating.
"This has taken food out of my mouth,” Jackson said. “This has crippled me completely. This whole week we've been what are we going to do."
Jackson and her fiancé are trying to build a business by selling used items.
They have been working out of this storage locker on Summer Avenue for now. but late last month the lock was cut on the locker and Jackson estimates at least $10,000 worth of items were stolen.
“They took three backpack blowers, a steel blower Husqvarna,” Jackson said. “I’m still figuring out what they took.”
She said she kept an inventory of items with serial numbers and she started looking at re-sale sites for her items.
She hit pay dirt when she found her items for sale on Facebook Marketplace. She called police and filed a report.
Police showed up at the suspect's house. So did Jackson, telling police items on the man's porch were hers but she didn't have photos so police had to let the man go.
The suspect said the tools were his and he was selling them.
It appears the storage locker has a broken gate that is held up with a rope. The lock was missing on Jackson and her fiancée’s locker.
Police also say there is surveillance video of the burglary.
Jackson now just wants her items back.
“I want him to be put away,” Jackson said. “I don’t think he should be allowed to commit crimes like this. He took everything from us, everything.”
Jackson has now found the photos and serial numbers for her items and will give them to police investigators.
WMC5 called the manager of the storage facility to find out why the gate has not been fixed but so far we have not heard back.
