Ole Miss student senate meeting could vote to remove Confederate statues

Ole Miss police set up a fence around the Confederate soldier statue on campus (Source: Chris Luther / WMC5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 5, 2019 at 3:14 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 3:40 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - There could possibly be a vote Tuesday night to remove a Confederate statue from the Ole Miss campus.

Discussion to relocate the monument comes more than a week after a peaceful pro-Confederate rally in Oxford.

The resolution calls for the monument to be moved to an existing Confederate cemetery on campus.

The student senate meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. We will have a crew there to livestream the meeting.

WMC5 will bring you an update tonight on the News at 10 p.m.

