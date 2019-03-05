Ole Miss student senate meeting could vote to remove Confederate statues

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - There could possibly be a vote Tuesday night to remove a Confederate statue from the Ole Miss campus.
Discussion to relocate the monument comes more than a week after a peaceful pro-Confederate rally in Oxford.
The resolution calls for the monument to be moved to an existing Confederate cemetery on campus.
The student senate meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. We will have a crew there to livestream the meeting.
WMC5 will bring you an update tonight on the News at 10 p.m.
