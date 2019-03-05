Orange Mound man indicted for stabbing officer, tossing homemade explosive at police

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - An Orange Mound man is facing a six-count indictment for attempted first-degree murder after a violent attack on police officers last year.
Christopher Roby, 34, is accused of throwing a homemade firework-type object at officers who responded to a mental health check in January 2018. The object produced a burst of fire and flamed out in the yard.
According to the district attorney’s office, officers followed Roby inside his home near Park and South Greer where he became combative and grabbed a knife. They wrestled him to the ground and cuffed him, but one officer was stabbed twice in the process.
The officer went to the hospital in critical condition but recovered from his wounds.
The DA’s office says police found several homemade pipe bombs inside Roby’s home.
Following the incident, police said Roby is a Marine Corps veteran with diagnosed schizophrenia. He previously faced aggravated assault charges for allegedly shooting a family member.
