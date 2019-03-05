Pre-K expansion talks on tap for city council

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis City Council is expected to vote on an ordinance to expand Pre-K in Shelby County.
If the proposal passes, it would double the number of Pre-K seats available.
It has been a joint effort between the city and county for nearly a year, and on Tuesday the city council will do its part to solidify funding for Pre-K in Shelby County.
The joint ordinance between the city and county would provide $16.6 million for Pre-K.
That funding will save 1,000 Pre-K seats that already exist, and create an additional 1,000 seats by 2022, for a total of 8,500 Pre-K seats in Shelby County.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said this will have an enormous impact on the community. He said Pre-K means a child can read by third grade, and if every third grader can read at a grade level, they have a 90 percent chance at graduating.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said the funding means free Pre-K is available to every child who qualifies.
The county and city will select a fiscal agent to oversee and distribute the money for the Pre-K agent. That agent will be selected at a later date, after the city and county take their final votes.
After Tuesday, city council vote, a final vote for Shelby County Commission is expected March 25.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.