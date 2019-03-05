Rare photographs of famous musicians on display at Stax Museum

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man known as one of the founders of the Memphis sound that came out of Stax in the 1960′s had another talent – taking pictures of his famous friends.
Those pictures are now on display at the Stax Museum.
Stax music producer Don Nix wrote hit songs like “Going Down” and “Black Cat Moan.”
"I was just in the right place at the right time,” Nix said.
He also photographed the hitmakers who sang them, using a 35-millimeter camera that Sid Selvidge gave him.
“You know, I got to travel a lot, and I just carried it and ran up on somebody I thought was interesting or looked good. I took their picture!" Nix said.
Many of those pictures from Nix’ 50 years in the music industry are now on display at The Stax Museum in an exhibit titled “Passing Through: The Musical Friendships of Don Nix.”
"Don was friends with everyone, it seems like, in Memphis music,” said Stax Executive Director Jeff Kollath.
Nix started out playing saxophone with the Mar-Keys, along with Steve Cropper and Duck Dunn.
The group evolved into Booker T. and the MG's without Nix, but he started producing songs for Albert King, Delaney and Bonnie, and Leon Russell.
"Some of my favorite photos in this show are of Furry Lewis... who Don refers to as his mentor,” Kollath said.
Nix learned to strum from country blues guitarist Furry Lewis, and he counted Beatles lead guitarist George Harrison as a good friend.
"Three of these photos were taken when Don visited George at his home in England,” Kollath said.
Nix helped Harrison organize the 1971 Concert for Bangledesh at Madison Square Garden, benefitting refugees of civil war.
Other big names he produced for include Issac Hayes, Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton.
"Anything to keep from working, and I didn't look at this as work,” Nix said. “I looked at it as fun. I was getting paid, getting money for doing things that I loved!"
Kollath discovered boxes of Nix' photos 10 years ago and knew they had to be shared.
"It's a testament to what Don has contributed, not just here in Memphis, but to the music world at large and the people he's been able to maintain friendships with,” Kollath said.
So Nix, now 77, can add photographer to his long list of credits.
"I'm really impressed with what he's done with these and how he's displayed them here,” Nix said. “I'm very, very proud of 'em. I can't say that about a lot of stuff in my life. But I'm proud of these photographs."
The exhibit runs through April 30.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.