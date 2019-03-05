SCS to start screenings for Pre-K applicants March 19

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - After Spring Break, Shelby County Schools will host screenings for children applying for Pre-K.
The first event is March 19-23 at Breath of Life Christian Church and Brickford Community Center.
Your child must be 4 years old on or before August 15 to qualify.
Dr. DeAnna McClendon, director of Early Childhood Programs, said having children in Pre-K allows them to advance.
“We have seen an upward trajectory in our students’ scores since we put in Pre-K,” Dr. McClendon said. “It seems as though the more Pre-K seats that we get, the better our kindergarten children are performing, and the better our first grade children are performing and actually the better our third grade children are performing in the district as well.”
Dr. McClendon said SCS wants to be able to serve about 70 percent of children who are in Shelby County.
For more details on what you need to register your child, visit their website.
