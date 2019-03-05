Senatobia manufacturing company planning major expansion, new jobs

SENATOBIA, MS (WMC) - A manufacturing company that makes electrical components is expanding its production in north Mississippi.
ABB opened operations south of Senatobia in September 2016.
The new $36 million expansion will bring nearly 200 new career opportunities to the area, bringing the Senatobia’s workforce to close to 350.
The company employs about 1,400 workers in four locations across Mississippi -- Byhalia, Columbus, Crystal Springs and Senatobia.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.