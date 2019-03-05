Staying cold for a while longer

It's another cold morning with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. It will be chilly all day with highs in the upper 30s. There will be plenty of sun today and clear conditions tonight. Temperatures will gradually rise through the end of the week.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. High: 39.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: N 5 mph. Low: 22.
REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will be in the lower 40s Wednesday and then lower 50s Thursday. By Friday, high temperatures will be near 60 degrees. It will be sunny again on Wednesday, but clouds will build back in on Thursday. Friday will feature scattered showers through the evening.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will be in the 60s this weekend. A front will bring another chance for rain on Saturday. Heavy downpours are likely in the afternoon and evening. Rain will start exiting the area by Sunday morning and then the rest of the day will be dry.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
