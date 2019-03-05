Study ranks Tennessee as the 4th best state to be rich

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With the tax deadline for most Americans fast approaching and low- and middle-income families expected to pay higher effective tax rates than the rich, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2019’s Best States to Be Rich or Poor from a Tax Perspective.
In order to identify the states where people in different income brackets spend the most and least on taxes, WalletHub calculated the share of one’s income that he or she contributes toward sales and excise taxes, property taxes, and income taxes.
Tax Burden in Tennessee (1=Best, 25 =Avg.):
- 22nd – Low Income Earners (9.45% of Income)
- 9th – Middle Income Earners (8.09% of Income)
- 4th – High Income Earners (5.11% of Income)
To read the full report, and see where other Mid-South states rank, click here.
