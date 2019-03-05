4th suspect in deadly Helena-West Helena home invasion surrenders to police

HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR (WMC) - Police in Helena-West Helena say the fourth suspect in a deadly home invasion late last year surrendered to authorities Tuesday.
Melvin Jefferson III, 30, is charged with capital murder, two counts of attempted capital murder, aggravated residential burglary, possession of firearm by a certain person and engaging in violent criminal group activity.
Police say Jefferson was one of four people who went to the home of Larry Rodgers and Roosevelt Murphy on Memphis Street Nov. 21, 2018 for a robbery.
Police say Marvin Perry showed up during the middle of the robbery and the suspects hit him in the head with a hammer until he died. Rodgers and Murphy were injured.
Two suspects -- Cortez Banks and Hakeam Williams -- were arrested a few days after the robbery. Memphis police arrested Tyrone Shephard in January.
Jefferson turned himself in at the Helena-West Helena Police Department Tuesday after a three-month search.
