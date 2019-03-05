Whitehaven residents fight trash facility expansion

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - There’s a heated debate in Whitehaven over a proposed waste facility expansion.
Neighbors are worried about the trash left behind, plus the smell noise from the nearby transfer trash facility.
Monday night, the trash company explained how they plan to resolve their concerns at a meeting.
Neighbors say it’s the stench that's tough to ignore.
Waste Connections plans to go before the land use control board and ask for a special permit.
But first they held a community meeting that didn't go so well.
About two dozen Whitehaven Residents fed up with the trash practically in their backyard.
Waste Connections facility on Brooks Road backs up to a neighborhood with homes, schools and churches.
“Sickness is coming into our neighborhood,” said resident Wilbert Berry.
The company wants to expand their operations to an adjacent piece of property that they own.
“I mean they are landlocked, they got a lot of trucks, a lot of containers, a lot that goes on on that small piece of land,” said Adrian Bond from Caisa Public Strategy.
These neighbors have another idea.
“Move… I don't care, to a less populated area,” said resident Dr. Yvonne Nelson.
Waste Connections says that not possible. They've had a similar operation here since 1987.
What they can do is become better neighbors, including adding an odor control system to the transfer station, hire a full-time groundskeeper to clean up the debris.
By moving much of the operation to the adjacent property, it creates a buffer zone to the zone, which the company will also add some sort of wall or fence.
“So we think it can be a win-win situation for everyone involved,” Bond said.
Additionally, the actual transfer facility would be moved closer to Brooks Road.
“Who wants to look at trash on their way to work,” Nelson said. “I mean we're already looking at it on the ground now we have to look at the facility too. that's not helping us.”
Nelson said the facility is still in their neighborhood.
Waste Connections will go before the Land Use Control Board next week for a special permit.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.