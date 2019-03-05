Woman arrested for murder nearly a year after man is shot to death

OLIVE BRANCH, MS (WMC) - Police in Olive Branch have arrested a woman in connection with a March 2018 murder.
On March 23, 2018, police responded to Alexanders Ridge Drive where they found John Wilty lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Monday, officers executed a search warrant at 9897 Alexanders Ridge Dr. and arrested Angela Carol Wilty for murder. She was booked into the DeSoto County Jail on $1 million bond.
Wilty is due in court March 7.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.