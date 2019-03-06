Another Frigid Night!

Expect a frigid night with temperatures plunging into the low 20s again.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear with another hard freeze. Winds: Light. Low: 22.
WEDNESDAY: Look for more sunshine on Wednesday. It will be slightly warmer with highs in the low 40s. Lows will be in the upper 20s Wednesday night.
THURSDAY: Clouds will increase with a few showers by afternoon. Highs will climb into the low 50s. Lows will be in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Isolated showers will return to the Mid-South with highs around 60. Showers or an isolated storm possible into Friday night with steady temperatures around 60.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday, but we will have to deal with clouds, rain and maybe some storms. The best chance of rain will be Saturday afternoon with heavy downpours and maybe a few strong storms with gusty wind. Rain should move out Saturday night. Sunday looks partly cloudy with highs in the 60s.
