Bill would allow fireworks sales in Millington

MILLINGTON, TN (WMC) - A bill to allow retail fireworks sales in Millington has made it through a House subcommittee.
Current law makes “consumer fireworks” sales illegal throughout Shelby County with the exception of one location in Lakeland.
House Bill 106, sponsored by Rep. Barbara Cooper, D-Memphis, would legalize the sale of retail fireworks in Millington.
The House Finance, Ways and Means Subcommittee passed the bill Wednesday, which now heads to the full committee.
The Senate has already approved a similar bill, Senate Bill 458, sponsored by Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis.
