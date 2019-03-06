City council throws support behind marijuana legislation

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis city council leaders are supporting a variety of marijuana-related legislation under consideration in Nashville.
The council passed a resolution voicing support for bills that include decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of the drug and recognizing medical marijuana cards from other states.
One councilman said the bills work well with Governor Bill Lee’s emphasis on criminal justice reform, since many people are jailed on marijuana charges.
Earlier this year, two Republican lawmakers in Tennessee said they plan to propose a medical marijuana bill.
