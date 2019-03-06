Covington fire chief indicted for official misconduct

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Tipton County grand jury has indicted Covington Fire Chief and county commissioner Michael Naifeh, according to the Covington Leader.
Naifeh is charged with official misconduct and theft of less than $1,000.
The newspaper, which cites court documents, says Naifeh used a city issued credit card to buy personal items, the description of which have not been released.
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office is conducting the investigation. A spokesperson said they can’t release more information until their report is released.
We’ve reached out to Covington city leaders for comment and have not heard back.
