Delivery driver shot in back after dispute over disabled parking space in Missouri

ST. CHARLES, MO (KPLR/KTVI/CNN) - An argument over a parking space outside a Missouri Target left one man in jail and another hospitalized, police say.
After a report of gunfire, St. Charles Police responded Tuesday to a Target parking lot just before noon. Upon arrival, they found a person who had been shot in the back one time, according to Lt. Tom Wilkison.
Wilkison says the incident started because an Amazon delivery truck, driven by a 21-year-old man, was parked in a disabled parking space while its driver was talking to another Amazon driver.
A 65-year-old man, who was driving a vehicle with a disabled placard inside, was apparently upset by the parking situation, according to investigators, and confronted the 21-year-old.
Investigators say the 65-year-old pulled out a cell phone to document the Amazon truck in the space, and the argument escalated.
“During this argument, the two got into a hands-on confrontation over a cell phone, during which the gentleman produced a handgun and shot the person one time in the back,” Wilkison said.
Police say the 21-year-old victim, who did not have a weapon, was trying to walk away from the argument when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.
The suspect was arrested at the scene, and a handgun was recovered. Police say the man is cooperating with the investigation.
Wilkison advises people not to take the law into their own hands.
“It is rather appalling that someone would be shot over a parking violation,” he said.
Amazon released a statement, saying, “This is a terrible incident and our thoughts are with the driver. We will work with law enforcement and the delivery service partner as they investigate."
The 21-year-old did not work directly for Amazon but instead for a contracted company.
Neither the victim nor the suspect’s name has been released.
Officers are due to meet with prosecutors to decide if charges will be filed.
