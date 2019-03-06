Documents show official spent city money on umpire gear

COVINGTON, TN (WMC) - A report by the Tennessee Comptroller sheds some light on the arrest of Covington Fire Chief and County Commissioner Michael Naifeh.
Naifeh was indicted on charges of official misconduct and theft.
The Comptroller's Office was informed of the allegations on April 5, 2018.
Their investigation found that Naifeh made four personal purchases with his city assigned credit card in February 2018.
Three of the purchases were made for umpire gear--a total of $559.14. They payments were made with a PayPal account linked to the city card.
Naifeh later admitted to the purchases. He said they were done because he had personal cash flow problems.
Naifeh told investigators that he intended to pay the money back when he had it.
However, the fourth charge was made on an Ultramailer, an email marketing software for $43.99.
Naifeh said this charge was a scam. But the credit card company said they could not verify if it was a scam or if Naifeh made the purchase.
Neifeh reimbursed the city for the full $603.13, but was indicted nearly a year later for the charges.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.