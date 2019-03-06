Gradual warming trend and early weekend storms

WEEKEND: High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday with gusty wind early in the day. Expect clouds, rain and some storms. The best chance of rain/storms will be 11 AM - 6 PM. Heavy downpours and maybe a few strong storms with high wind are possible. Rain should move out Saturday evening. Sunday looks partly cloudy with highs in the 60s. The severe threat level is on the low end at this time. We will monitor the potential for a few severe storms Saturday and let you know if the threat increases.