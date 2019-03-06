Gradual warming trend and early weekend storms

Temperatures will slowly fall from the low 40s into the 30s this evening with only a few high clouds.
OVERNIGHT: A few high clouds otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30. Winds: Light.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs will climb into the low 50s. A stray shower is possible by evening. It will be mostly cloudy Thursday night with lows in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Isolated showers with highs around 60. Mostly cloudy with stray shower or storm Friday night with lows in the upper 50s. Winds will pick up out of the south at 15-25 mph.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday with gusty wind early in the day. Expect clouds, rain and some storms. The best chance of rain/storms will be 11 AM - 6 PM. Heavy downpours and maybe a few strong storms with high wind are possible. Rain should move out Saturday evening. Sunday looks partly cloudy with highs in the 60s. The severe threat level is on the low end at this time. We will monitor the potential for a few severe storms Saturday and let you know if the threat increases.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.