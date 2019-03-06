Grizz beat Trailblazers at home

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are trying to finish out the long NBA season on a positive note by winning enough games to get rid of their obligated draft pick to the Boston Celtics.
It was all made tougher by the fact it looks like starting forwards Jeran Jackson, Jr. and Kyle Anderson are done for the year due to injury.
The Grizzlies faced off against the Portland Trialblazers at FedExForum.
The Blazers have the third best record in the NBA's Western Conference, while the Grizzlies have the sixth worst in the entire league, down 16.
The Grizzlies would go on to win it 120-111.
