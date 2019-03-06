Grizz Gaming scores 4 picks in 2K league draft

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - While the Grizzlies await their fate in the upcoming NBA Draft, their video game outfit, is already set with its selections in the second annual NBA 2K league draft.
Grizz Gaming picked 7th in the first round taking Vandi, Zach Vandivier of Ohio.
Other selections in the 4-round draft are Justin Rodriguez, better known by his gaming handle of JayRod, from New York.
ToXsik, Brandon Roudenbush, comes to Memphis from Florida, and Daniel Davis, AKA D-Double-2K, who was the youngest player in the League last year at 18, round out the 2019 Draft with the 71st pick in Round 4.
These are among the top professional gamers from around the World.
NBA 2K League season two tips of next month with 21 teams, up from 17 last year.
