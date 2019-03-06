Local gym owners continue fight on fitness tax

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis gyms are fighting against a state tax on fitness centers, and in Nashville, lawmakers are considering removing it.
Gym owners said the tax--an extra 10 percent on fitness centers--discourages Tennesseeans from getting healthy.
It’s unclear if lawmakers will see it that way, but they will discuss a new bill to get rid of the tax on gyms Wednesday.
A Senate subcommittee is scheduled to talk about the proposed fitness tax bill Wednesday morning.
Right now, under the amusement tax, fitness centers are taxed an additional 10 percent sales tax that ranges from membership fees to class payments.
Some gym owners said the tax targets small gyms, because there is an exemption for health clubs and fitness centers over 15,000 square feet.
Some Memphis leaders, including some city councilors and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris will speak in favor of eliminating the tax on gyms.
Tennessee is ranked as the fourth most obese state in the U.S. and fifth in diabetes cases--and number one in childhood obesity.
