Man arrested in connection to West Memphis Walmart shooting
Jimmy Franklin Do (Source: West Memphis Police Dept.)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 6, 2019 at 10:59 AM CST - Updated March 6 at 10:59 AM

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a shooting at a West Memphis Walmart.

Jimmy Do was taken into custody Tuesday night at a West Memphis hotel.

Do is accused of shooting a man in the leg inside the Walmart back in January.

According to the victim, he and the suspect encountered each other in the electronic section of the store.

Do removed a handgun from his waistband, officials said, and fired at least two rounds at the victim.

Police said the shooting was not a random act of violence, and it appears Do and the victim knew each other and may have had a prior conflict.

Do is charged with first degree battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by certain persons, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

