Memphis 901 FC unveils home jerseys

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC unveiled their home jerseys for their inaugural season.
The Nike uniforms feature several Memphis staples as sponsors.
Across the chest of the navy blue jerseys is Terminix, with the team logo in the top corner.
On one sleeve is the USL Championship logo. On the other, a logo for Silky O' Sullivan's on Beale Street.
The back is adorned with a logo for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
In addition to the sponsorship, the team announced that 10 percent of all jersey sales will go to St. Jude.
“This is truly a Memphis jersey for Memphis’ professional soccer team,” 901 FC President Craig Unger said. “These kits represent Memphis every step of the way. Just like our Club’s crest highlights many aspects of our City, the jerseys represent the strength of our Downtown business, our world-renowned children’s hospital, and our entertainment nightlife energy and spirit.
The jerseys are already available at the AutoZone Park team store.
Memphis 901 FC kicks off their first season at AutoZone Park on Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.
