Memphis police searching for missing 75-year-old man

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing a missing man who was last seen at his home.
Police say 75-year-old Kenneth Thompson was last seen in the 40 block of North Holmes Street around 6: 30 p.m. Tuesday.
Thompson is described as 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 185 pounds with black hair and a black mustache.
He was last seen wearing a black and white checkered long sleeve shirt, dark gray jeans, black shoes, and black and blue Memphis Tigers skull cap.
If you see him, you’re asked to call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.
