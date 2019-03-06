MPD brass faces questioning over untested rape kits

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Two of Memphis Police Department's top brass will be questioned under oath in a lawsuit on why thousands of rape kits reportedly went untested for decades.
The history leading up to the depositions, according to a lawsuit against the city, goes back three decades.
The law firm representing the three rape survivors named as plaintiffs said Deputy Chief Don Crowe, head of the sex crimes unit, and Deputy Director Mike Ryall will each face a deposition in this lawsuit this week.
A Shelby County judge ruled that while the two can be deposed, the questions would need to be confined to the years 1996-1998 when the three plaintiffs submitted their rape kits.
In 2014, it was revealed that Memphis had the highest backlog of untested rape kits in America.
The lawsuit said 12,000 went untested over three decades.
During a deposition in 2017, a retired police lieutenant testified about the widespread neglect and incompetence in the sex crimes unit.
The attorney for the plaintiffs, Daniel Lofton, said Deputy Director Ryall will be deposed Wednesday, and Crowe will be deposed Thursday.
