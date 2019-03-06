R. Kelly’s girlfriend speaks to her family for first time in 2 years

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Singer R. Kelly is back in custody over unpaid child support.
This comes nearly two weeks after he was indicted on aggravated sexual abuse charges.
On CBS Wednesday morning, R. Kelly proclaimed his innocence on the abuse charges.
After that interview, the parents of Joycelyn Savage, a woman reportedly held captive by the singer, spoke to their daughter.
It was their first conversation in two years.
Thirty minutes after the Savage family publicly refuted R. Kelly’s claims made during his lengthy interview, the family finally heard from Joycelyn.
A representative for the family – who once lived in Memphis – said that conversation did nothing to ease their fears for her safety.
“Like right now I need you to listen,” Joycelynn said. “Like really listen to me. I have told you guys a million, million times I am OK, where I am, and that I am happy.”
The parents of Joycelyn, now 23, and 21-year-old Azriel Clary have claimed that their daughters, who live with Kelly at his Chicago home, were brainwashed by the singer and are part of an alleged sex cult.
During the call that lasted a little more than two minutes, Savage’s family pleaded for her to come home.
Joycelyn: I am just letting you know. I need you guys to understand that I am very happy.
Savage family: How will we know you’re happy when we don’t hear from you in two years?
Joycelyn: Well, I have to go now.
Savage family: I love you Joycelyn.
The phone calls come after R. Kelly’s emotional interview where he adamantly denied claims from the women accusing him of physical and sexual abuse.
In the interview, Kelly claimed Joycelyn's father Timothy made the introduction.
The family's attorney provided their proof and other documents that refutes that claim and that the family never received money from the singer.
“We did watch it as a family,” Timothy said. “It’s disturbing. It was mostly disturbing to all of us I sit there and not just pray for my daughter but also to pray for Mr. Kelly to get some type of healing.”
The interview with Kelly's two live-girlfriends will air on Friday.
Kelly is facing 10 counts of sexual abuse against women, including three under the age of 18.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.