In the 20s tonight but warming up the next few days

-Dry with a lot of sunshine today as high pressure dominates our forecast for the few days. Overnight lows will once again fall in the upper 20s before temperatures will be noticeably warmer tomorrow.
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Wind: SW 5 High: 43.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Wind: SE 5 Lows: 29.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with a shower or two in the afternoon. Winds: S 5-10 High 52.
FRIDAY: Scattered showers will return to the Mid-South with highs around 60. An isolated storm possible Friday night with lows in the low 50s.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday, but we will have to deal with clouds, rain and maybe some storms. The best chance of rain will be Saturday afternoon with heavy downpours and maybe a few strong storms with gusty wind. Rain should move out Saturday night. Sunday looks partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and lows in the low 40s.