SCSO says leads have dried up in case of missing 85-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says their search for a missing 85-year-old woman is ongoing despite the lack of any fresh leads.
Pandora Duckett disappeared Jan. 28 from her home near Raleigh. On the day she went missing, a woman drove Duckett to a nearby convenience store where she appeared on surveillance video. The same woman dropped Duckett back off near her home.
Family members say Duckett suffered from Alzheimer’s and only lived in the house for a month and a half before she disappeared. She previously lived in the Jackson area for 20 years.
Duckett’s family, friends and others in the community have organized search parties in the weeks since she went missing.
SCSO Lt. Anthony Buckner says tips have “pretty much stopped coming in,” but investigators are still asking for help in the case.
Duckett’s family is offering a $5,000 reward for information.
Call 911 if you see her.
